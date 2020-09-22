Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

