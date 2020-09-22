Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. GrowGeneration also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter.

GRWG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 29,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

