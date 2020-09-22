Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.26). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 10,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

