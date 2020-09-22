Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.26). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 10,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.