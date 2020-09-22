Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 461.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 422,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,299,303. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

