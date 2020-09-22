Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

