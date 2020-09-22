Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,193,000 after buying an additional 253,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 413,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

