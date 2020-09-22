Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,193,000 after buying an additional 253,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 413,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.