Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce sales of $10.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the lowest is $10.27 billion. Progressive reported sales of $9.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $41.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.18 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.54 billion to $47.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. 2,903,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

