Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce $18.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.09 million and the highest is $19.60 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.96 million to $76.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $110.15 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of SILK traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $69.34. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $317,086.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,843 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

