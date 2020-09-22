Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $3.93 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $14.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.22 million to $30.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,824. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $633.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

