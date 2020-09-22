Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $44.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $150.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.07 million, with estimates ranging from $186.20 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,785 shares of company stock worth $9,754,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.