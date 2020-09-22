Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.