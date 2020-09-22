Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.00 million to $352.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $175.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

AEIS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

