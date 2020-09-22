Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 14,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,792. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.