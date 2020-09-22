Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 14,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,792. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

