Zacks: Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,847. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 258.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.