Zacks: Analysts Expect Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNPX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,783. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 78.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.