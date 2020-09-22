Zacks: Analysts Expect LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LG Display.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 13.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 234,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,746,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.