Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,441 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

