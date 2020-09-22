Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $82.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.10 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $83.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $404.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.07 million, with estimates ranging from $435.48 million to $477.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

