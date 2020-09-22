Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.14). Alphatec also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 613,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

