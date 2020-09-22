Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post sales of $6.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the highest is $6.80 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $28.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.20 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.