Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 44,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

