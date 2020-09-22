Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $357.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.56 million and the highest is $383.07 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 151,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

