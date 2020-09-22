Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ELMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 86,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,617. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

