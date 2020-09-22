Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,630. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

