Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,630. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.