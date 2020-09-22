Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 577,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,071,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

