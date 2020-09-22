Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.47). Potbelly posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

In related news, Director David Near bought 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,791.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 372.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Potbelly by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 3,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

