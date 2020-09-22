Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,764 shares of company stock worth $13,534,730. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

RPAY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 10,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,439. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

