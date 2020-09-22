Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.49. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 6,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,804. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

