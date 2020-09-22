Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. 1,638,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -310.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $103.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

