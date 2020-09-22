Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,380. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $685.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

