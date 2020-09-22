Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $19.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $20.83 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $79.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $82.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.10 million to $132.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,345. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $538.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

