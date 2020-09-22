Zacks: Brokerages Expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will announce sales of $24.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.04 million. American National BankShares posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $97.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $100.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $226.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

