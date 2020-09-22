Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,029,614.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.