Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Entegris posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,778. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

