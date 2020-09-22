Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.45. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 170.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 10,849,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,952,598. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

