Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd purchased 1,543,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,465. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.02.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

