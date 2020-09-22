Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

