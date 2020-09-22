Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker, Audio & Wearables, and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, tepid sales in the Asia Pacific due to slowdown in China sales are near-term headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

