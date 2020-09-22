Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silgan continues to benefit from demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products owing to shift in consumer buying patterns amid the pandemic will weigh on results. Nevertheless, Silgan’s focus on cutting costs across each of its businesses will boost margins. Its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 is at $2.70-$2.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 28%. The recent acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to modestly boost Silgan’s earnings in 2020. However, elevation in debt levels following the acquisition remains a cause of concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

SLGN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 3,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at $739,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

