Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. 2,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 255.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

