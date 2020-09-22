Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Sell

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Atomera stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 346,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,877. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

