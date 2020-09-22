Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $32.37 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

