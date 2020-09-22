Zacks Investment Research Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 86.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.