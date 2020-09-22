Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

REXR stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

