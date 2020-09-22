Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradyne (NYSE:TER) to Hold

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is gaining on robust Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. Further, the company continues to benefit from expanding memory market exposure and strong product lineup. Additionally, robust Test demand and strong product lineup are major positives. Further, the company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain tailwinds. Furthermore, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Also, rising memory and storage test shipments, and new product design wins are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the mobility test market and sluggishness in HDD business are major headwinds.”

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 22,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,828. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

