Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

