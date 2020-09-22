Zap 24-Hour Volume Tops $774,419.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and $774,419.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.65 or 0.04387590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

