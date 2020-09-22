Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0019 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $11,832.29 and $201.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.