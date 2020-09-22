ZB Token Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $157.96 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars.

