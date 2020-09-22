ZB (ZB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01402075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00186696 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.